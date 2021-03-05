Drake just dropped 3 new songs and a video where he raps on the TTC

Drake, in apparent partnership with Toronto's board of tourism, just released a new music video in which he stands atop the CN Tower, performs in a deserted Yonge-Dundas Square, visits Ripley's Aquarium, drives beneath the Gardiner Expressway, and rides a TTC subway.

Directed by Theo Skudra, the video was produced for "What's Next" — one of three new tracks formally dropped by Drake early Friday morning on an EP called Scary Hours 2.

Drizzy also announced last night that he was relaunching OVO Sound Radio, originally an Apple Music show, as a 24-hour station named SOUND 42 on Sirus XM.

Needless to say it's a big morning for Drake stans — especially those from the award-winning musician's hometown, given how heavily Toronto features in the video.

Reminiscent in many ways of the artist's iconic "Started From The Bottom" video, released in February of 2013, "What's Next" appears to have been filmed almost entirely in Toronto.

It also features a private jet, nice cars, beautiful women, Drake's friends, conspicuous product placements and — perhaps most uniquely — shots of Drizzy rapping atop a moving vehicle while snow falls around him.

The aforementioned snow scene appears to have been shot just a few days ago, on Monday night, when the Degrassi star-turned-global recording artist was spotted filming something under the Gardiner.

"Drake told me to sit tight n relax... he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting.' He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece... CLB on da way... fr," tweeted Drake's friend, DJ Akademiks, when sharing videos from the snowy shoot in Fort York this week.

Drake shooting a music video . Prepare yourselves pic.twitter.com/zxuKQW0YIq — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

It's not the Certified Lover Boy album fans have been waiting (and waiting and waiting) for, but it does suggest that the album is close to being ready.

Drake's first Scary Hours EP, the one featuring "God's Plan", dropped just a few months before the highly-anticipated Scorpion album in 2018, after all.

"CLB is currently being chef'd in every way possible," said Drake last night on OVO Sound of his upcoming album (originally scheduled for a January release, but delayed due to a knee injury).

"I don't have an exact date, but it's in the pot and it's coming soon."

In the meantime, fans can enjoy "What's Next" as well as two other songs on the freshly-dropped Scary Hours 2 EP: "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross.