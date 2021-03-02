Drake was just seen shooting a new music video in Toronto

For all of the Drake fans who are eagerly awaiting news on his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, it looks like a new music video from the Toronto superstar is in the works.

YouTuber, radio host and industry insider DJ Akademiks shared some Drizzy updates on social media Monday, including a clip that he alleges shows the rapper filming a video for a song from the forthcoming album, which was originally due out in January 2021 before it got delayed.

"Drake shooting a music video. Prepare yourselves," Akademiks tweeted to his 1.2 million followers yesterday evening, along with footage that indeed shows some kind of professional shoot taking place between the iconic pillars under the Gardiner Expressway.

Drake shooting a music video . Prepare yourselves pic.twitter.com/zxuKQW0YIq — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

A black SUV is seen slowly meandering down a street — ostensibly Fort York Blvd, based on the location tag — with someone tagged as Drake hanging out the window and rapping to a vehicle-mounted camera setup ahead.

Along with the sneaky behind-the-scenes clip, Akademiks shared some other updates on CLB, which apparently came directly from the artist himself.

"Drake told me to sit tight n relax... he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting.' He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece... CLB on da way... fr," Akademiks tweeted yesterday, referring to the rough single "What's Next" that was leaked over the weekend.

"He also told me he shooting some videos... prolly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham," he said in a second post.

He ended the missive with "Thats y'all Drake update... the source is - The Boy."

He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

If the DJ and close friend of Drake's is correct, we can expect new content of some type to be released as early this week — potentially a video — and the album itself sometime ahead of the summer, specifically in "April or before."