Drake just gave away $1 million for his new music video

Imagine sitting in a park on a beautiful day when suddenly Drake rolls up in a golf cart and hands you a wad of cash. Well, in his new video for "God's Plan," he does just that, bringing his charity venture to levels far beyond what was previously thought.

Drake had been having an especially generous first half of this month, donating huge sums of cash to scholarships, homeless shelters, showering Miami locals with free groceries and treating one housekeeper to a $10,000 shopping spree.

It's all been documented in his new music video that shows Drizzy helping out the community which, according to the opening note, ended up "costing" approximately $996,631.90, which was the established budget for the video.

The video shows Drake surprising Miami residents with gifts and cash, performances, and giant OVO-branded cheques, some of whom were brought to tears by Drake's generosity.

He took to Instagram to express how meaningful the experience was for him.

It's really sweet to see a celebrity finding so much joy in giving back, and this video is about as feel good as they come. Soft Drake might be the best Drake.