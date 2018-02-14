Music
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake miami

Drake just treated Miami to a huge shopping spree

Music
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As if Drake's gift of song wasn't enough, the Toronto rapper has been on a charity kick lately and not only surprised a Miami hotel maid with a lavish shopping spree but also paid for everyone's groceries at a local supermarket.

I met drake today at the supermarket , thanks drake for the groceries #drake

A post shared by Rocio (@chiofdc) on

Drake's well documented saviour complex has been on full display this month.

He also recently donated thousands of dollars to local schools and supported a Miami homeless shelter. 

But nowhere does Drake's generosity stand out more than with his taking of Odelie Paret, a hotel maid whose struggles had been documented in the Miami Herald, out for a luxury shopping spree.

Drake was so touched by Paret's story that he invited her to join him for dinner at a upscale steakhouse and treated her to a trip to a four-star spa.

He and Antonio Brown of the Steelers then accompanied her to Sak's Fifth Avenue and let Paret shop her heart out, with gifts of shoes, handbags, perfumes, and an 18-karat, white gold necklace with diamonds.

All told, Drake dolled out around $10,000 during the excursion.

Drake, if you're reading this it's not too late to help me out with my OSAP.

Lead photo by

gmdeza

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake just treated Miami to a huge shopping spree

Summer long music festival returning to the Toronto Islands

Toronto furious after Elton John concerts sell out in seconds

Bud Light Dreams releases its 2018 lineup

Justin Bieber museum exhibit opening near Toronto next week

Toronto radio station sparks K-Pop Twitter feud

Not everyone happy with Alessia Cara's big win at the Grammys

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this February