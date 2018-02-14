Drake just treated Miami to a huge shopping spree

As if Drake's gift of song wasn't enough, the Toronto rapper has been on a charity kick lately and not only surprised a Miami hotel maid with a lavish shopping spree but also paid for everyone's groceries at a local supermarket.

Drake's well documented saviour complex has been on full display this month.

A post shared by Adrian Gariboldi (@taint_soul) on Feb 6, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

He also recently donated thousands of dollars to local schools and supported a Miami homeless shelter.

But nowhere does Drake's generosity stand out more than with his taking of Odelie Paret, a hotel maid whose struggles had been documented in the Miami Herald, out for a luxury shopping spree.

I will like to Thank you for recognizing my mom Ms. Odelie Paret @ovo_drake86 pic.twitter.com/Oi9lzjwgu1 — Ginaparet (@HAITIANLADYBUG) February 8, 2018

Drake was so touched by Paret's story that he invited her to join him for dinner at a upscale steakhouse and treated her to a trip to a four-star spa.

Antonio Brown of the Steelers with Drake pic.twitter.com/zrQWGQKELG — OVO SOUND (@OVOWithMyWoes) February 7, 2018

He and Antonio Brown of the Steelers then accompanied her to Sak's Fifth Avenue and let Paret shop her heart out, with gifts of shoes, handbags, perfumes, and an 18-karat, white gold necklace with diamonds.

All told, Drake dolled out around $10,000 during the excursion.

Drake, if you're reading this it's not too late to help me out with my OSAP.