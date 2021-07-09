Drake spotted on private date with Amari Bailey's mom at Dodger Stadium

Want to score a date with one of those most successful entertainers on earth?

Learn what they're passionate about — like, really, really passionate about — and then have a baby. Train that baby to be preternaturally good at what your celebrity crush is obsessed with, et voila: A private dinner with Drake on the third base line within an otherwise empty Dodger Stadium.

To be clear, I'm joking. The woman spotted dining with Drake on Thursday night in Los Angeles did not have a child for the purpose of attracting Drake — her kid just happens to be the UCLA-committed high school basketball star Amari Bailey.

She's also mad hot in her own right, and exactly Drizzy's physical type.

So you mean to tell me Drake wasn’t going to those highschool games for Bronny… he’s was going for Amari Bailey’s mom 😵 pic.twitter.com/9OxPO1Md2x — ᕼᗝᗝᗪᎥᗴ 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) July 9, 2021

At the time of 17-year-old Bailey's birth, Drake was still Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi.

His mom Johanna Leia, now 40, would have been 23 at the time and, as a beautiful American woman, was unlikely to have noticed a dorky teen Canadian soap opera star.

More realistically (and, like all romantic gossip involving Mr. Graham, this is pure speculation) Drake saw the young basketball star's mom at a recent Sierra Canyon game, thought she was hot, struck up a convo and fell in like.

This is Amari Bailey’s mom? Lol great googly MOOGLY Drake!!!! pic.twitter.com/0OyBHFCbV0 — CLIGGA (@C2thaL2thaIGG) July 9, 2021

We know for a fact that Bailey plays basketball with the son of Drake's close friend, LeBron James. We also know that Drake and Michael B. Jordan attended one of his highschool varsity basketball team's games last month (apparently to show support for young Bronny James.)

Drake sat beside Leia as he cheered on her son and James' son in their last game of the season, turning heads and sparking whispers.

Those whispers have now turned to screams on Twitter as Drake stans freak out over new aerial images of the Toronto-born rapper on a "private" date with Bailey's mom at Dodger Stadium.

This the type of date that you see in 2000s Romantic Comedies and it’s such a flex!!! https://t.co/3sOKE9wspd — Maybe: Jonathan 🇨🇩 (@CHIZAtheGREAT) July 9, 2021

The media frenzy began late last night when KABC-TV reporter Chris Cristi shared two images of the couple, both snapped from a news helicopter that happened to be flying over Dodger Stadium.

"DRAKE ON A DATE?" tweeted Cristi. "Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD."

Some people complained that the photos are creepy and invasive (hey, they're not wrong) while others swear the whole thing was staged.

Drake it’s giving staged. Like in Princess Diaries when they called the paparazzi on her and dude



Cause how yall both looking up dead at the camera — Eryka (@HeyEryka) July 9, 2021

More importantly, they jumped to the task of finding out who Drake was dining with.

Amari Bailey thought drake was hanging out with him because he was next up in the basketball world whole time he wanted to smash his mom lmaoo drake sick man https://t.co/9aaA55Rp1N — jw (@iam_johnw2) July 9, 2021

"Ain't that Amari bailey's mom? LOOOOOOOOOOOOL," tweeted one fan, to which another replied "YES IT IS SNAJSJJSJSJS i hate him sm."

No one’s mom is safe around Drake. Homie was invited by Bron to watch a college game and got him a milf 😂 — Black Lives Matter (@MziMlonzi) July 9, 2021

Jokes about Drake and his elaborate courtship abound on Twitter as we head into the weekend — so many that "Drake" has been trending in Canada all day long.

Drake really went to that kids game just to fuck his mom 😭😭 https://t.co/PaLRMWrwsn — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 9, 2021

Some people are already anticipating the Drake lyrics this situation will spawn.

Incoming line about "not in the hood but still trynna Dodge choppers" https://t.co/wW3BLnDOe6 — Phella (@iamphella) July 9, 2021

Some are mad that they don't have new lyrics to listen to yet, as they impatiently await the artist's long-delayed forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

Bro had me sitting waiting for music and he out with amari Bailey mom's .... I can't believe this dog https://t.co/JmRNcZtC9a — tron (@TronHamiltonn) July 9, 2021

Twitter is really loving the idea of Drake being a "MILF hunter" and congratulating him on his game.

Drake when he first saw Amari Bailey's mom

pic.twitter.com/iMtW9AYVCU — C.J. ✌️🏆 (@MrBucNRight) July 9, 2021

Though others do wonder if maybe Drake's using Leia to get closer to Bailey. The young athlete undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him and Drake does seem to want a son in the NBA...

Drake when he saw the potential of Amari Bailey: pic.twitter.com/dD33RkJzDf — aims (@yungaims) July 9, 2021

Whether what the news chopper captured was a publicity stunt, a friendly dinner between a star and the parent of his young mentor, or a true romantic encounter remains unknown to the public.

Whatever the case, you've got to hand it to the man — he really is living up to that "Certified Lover Boy" moniker.