One of Toronto's favourite restaurants gave superfan Jason Momoa an adorable gift

Apparently, even Aquaman needs a t-shirt for when he steps out of the water.

One of Toronto's favourite Thai restaurants has become the quick favourite of one of Hollywood's biggest stars with Jason Momoa becoming a frequent customer for Pai while in town to film his Apple TV+ series See.

The restaurant owners are such big fans of their A-list customers that they decided to surprise the actor with a "Don't Worry, Be Hippie" tie dye t-shirt.

"Delivering to one of our most SUPER patrons, Jason Momoa! @prideofgypsies is one of the coolest and down to earth dudes you could ever meet! This time we brought him one our prototype tie die shirts," they wrote in an Instagram post.

For those hoping to look like Momoa, the souvenir shirt is available to be ordered from their online menu alongside Pai's usual offerings that can be used as fuel to build the muscles necessary to fill that shirt out.

According to Pai owner Jeff Regular, it was a craving from Momoa that led to the renowned actor discovering the restaurant.

"Jason Momoa and his team were craving Thai food," Regular told blogTO. "His nutritionist found out about us and contacted us. They have been regulars for the past few months, ever since they discovered our food."

Of course, the question on every foodie's mind is what's Momoa's dish of choice?



"He is a big fan of the Chef Nuit pad thai, green curry and pad gra prow," Regular said. "But his absolute favourite is Chef Nuit’s northern laab salad."

Now lovers of Pai are able to say they truly do eat like a movie star.