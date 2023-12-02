Here's what's filming in and around Toronto this winter

It seems like there is no end to the movies and television shows filming in Toronto year-round, but following delays related to industry strikes, this winter is set to be a particularly busy season for film shoots in the city.

Everyone loves a clandestine celebrity encounter or seeing a mysterious set pop up in the middle of the city, so look out for these shows and movies filming in and around the city this winter:

Cruel Intentions

An Amazon reboot series of the 1999 cult film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon has resumed filming after strike delays, and filming is set to take place around Toronto until late January.

Frankenstein

Academy award winning director and lover of Toronto, Guillermo Del Toro is set to film his newest feature in the city this winter. It features a star-studded cast including Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz, so it is sure to bring plenty of eyes to the city.

Welcome to Derry

After a delay in production, the much-anticipated prequel to the IT film series (also filmed in Toronto), produced by HBO Max, will be shooting in Port Hope starting Jan. 22 and filming is set to run through to June.

Chucky (season 3)

Operating under the working title "Forever Young," the third season of the horror series will once again use Toronto as the backdrop to the killer doll's antics until late December.

Good Grades

Filming for M. Night Shyamalan's feature thriller began in Mississauga this October and is set to run until December 22. Though the cast hasn't been announced yet, this one is sure to draw some major star power, so Mississauga residents, keep your eyes open.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Toronto fans of the long-running crime procedural drama rejoice: Toronto is getting it's very own spin off, and it's produced by and starring fellow Canadians. The series began filming in the summer and shooting is set to wrap up on December 14th.

Murdoch Mysteries (season 17)

The CBC classic is back, filming new episodes in locations across the city. This prolific show has been filming since May, with shooting scheduled all the way through until mid-February of next year.