Watch movies for free under the stars in Toronto parks this summer

You can watch movies under the stars at Toronto parks for free this summer.

As warm weather and, ideally, sunshine, returns to the city for summertime, so too does the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) — a summer-long festival of free outdoor movie screenings.

21 free screenings will be held across the city from June 19 until August 25, turning Fort York, Christie Pits, Corktown Common and Bell Manor Park into open air movie theatres all summer.

This year, the film selection follows the theme of "On The Job," and the whole thing kicks off with a screening of the 1980 classic 9 to 5, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton, before launching a week of nightly screenings at Fort York.

In July and August, weekly screenings will be held every Sunday evening at Christie Pits, every Thursday evening at Corktown Common and three consecutive nights, Aug 15, 16 and 17 at Bell Manor Park.

You'll be able to pick up snacks and non-alcoholic beverages at each movie location, but if you're hoping to sip on something a little bit stronger, boozey beverages will also be available at Fort York.

Some other films being shown this year include Sorry to Bother You (2018), Out of Sight (1998) and Empire Records (1995), and films by Toronto writer-director-documentarian Zack Russell will be getting a special highlight.

A full calendar and schedule of this year's screenings for this year's festival is coming later this month.