One of Toronto's biggest green spaces hosting free outdoor movie nights this summer

Evergreen Brick Works is hosting free public movie nights in Toronto all summer long.

Plenty of us want to take more advantage of Toronto's stunning natural spaces when the warm weather hits, but, let's face it: Netflix tends to get in the way.

To combine the best of both worlds, Evergreen Brick Works is hosting three free outdoor movie nights this summer, so you can take a break to stargaze while watching some cult-classic films.

Being that the movie showings are free and public, there are no tickets to be purchased — all you do is have to bring some of your favourite snacks, a blanket to cuddle up under and your favourite fellow movie goers to get in on the action.

The screenings are all-ages and open to the public, so don't expect anything too spicy or spooky, but Evergreen has announced that some films being screened could be Disney hits like Ratatouille and Up! or cult favourites like Shrek or Jumanji.

As of the time of publication, Evergreen Brick Works is hosting a poll through their Instagram stories to vote on which three films will be shown this year — so be sure to cast your ballot before it's too late.

The outdoor screenings will be held on Thursdays — July 18, Aug 8 and Aug 22, though the exact timing of the showings has yet to be confirmed.