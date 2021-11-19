Film
Toronto gets the 1940s treatment in new Nightmare Alley movie trailer



Fans of Guillermo del Toro can rejoice as the final trailer for his new film Nightmare Alley just dropped and it takes you back in time to Toronto in the 1940s.

The film is described as a neo-noir psychological thriller that stars Bradley Cooper who plays a con artist named Stanton "Stan" Carlise who joins forces with a psychiatrist named Dr. Lilith Ritter, played by Cate Blanchet.

Nightmare Alley is the second film adaptation of the novel written by William Lindsay Gresham.

Most of the filming was done in Toronto as well as Buffalo. 

"I wanted to find a city that was really interesting to visit for an audience, that was not a city they were overtly familiar with," del Toro says about his decision to choose Toronto as the backdrop of the film.

Filming began in January of last year but due to restrictions and Bradley Cooper's busy schedule, there was a delay of a few months.

There have been spottings of filming all over the city with people tweeting out their sightings of the celebrities. Photos show Toronto transforming back to the 1940s from vintage cars to the costumes actors were dressed in.

Lead photo by

Searchlight Pictures

