Toronto gets the 1940s treatment in new Nightmare Alley movie trailer

Fans of Guillermo del Toro can rejoice as the final trailer for his new film Nightmare Alley just dropped and it takes you back in time to Toronto in the 1940s.

The film is described as a neo-noir psychological thriller that stars Bradley Cooper who plays a con artist named Stanton "Stan" Carlise who joins forces with a psychiatrist named Dr. Lilith Ritter, played by Cate Blanchet.

For every dream, there’s a nightmare.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

A Film by Guillermo del Toro

Only in Theaters December 17@RealGDT pic.twitter.com/J7iUqbnkbF — Nightmare Alley (@Nightmare_Alley) November 18, 2021

Nightmare Alley is the second film adaptation of the novel written by William Lindsay Gresham.

Most of the filming was done in Toronto as well as Buffalo.

"I wanted to find a city that was really interesting to visit for an audience, that was not a city they were overtly familiar with," del Toro says about his decision to choose Toronto as the backdrop of the film.

🦋On set Nightmare Alley| January 30, 2020- Toronto. pic.twitter.com/mKEvgzuCxF — •M i c h e l l e• (@cate_eblanchett) February 18, 2020

Filming began in January of last year but due to restrictions and Bradley Cooper's busy schedule, there was a delay of a few months.

There have been spottings of filming all over the city with people tweeting out their sightings of the celebrities. Photos show Toronto transforming back to the 1940s from vintage cars to the costumes actors were dressed in.

Vintage cars on Toronto streets for the filming of Nightmare Alley, staring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Rooney Mara.#HollywoodNorth #NightmareAlley pic.twitter.com/7yeL1JSKNV — TorontoTours.ca (@TorontoToursCa) January 30, 2020

Soon you will be able to grab some popcorn and try to spot some of Toronto's historic buildings in del Toro's newest movie out in theatres on Dec. 17.