Film
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
it chapter 2 toronto

Sequel to the movie IT is filming in Toronto this summer

Film
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is about to be transformed into a horror movie set once again as the sequel to the hit movie IT will begin filming here this spring at Pinewood Studios and other locales around the city.

IT: Chapter 2 will serve as the follow up to last year's mega successful IT that utilized a Riverdale house for interior shots of the spooky mansion-turned-tourist attraction seen in the movie.

Many commuters will recall with fondness the advertising campaign for the movie that had everyone in the downtown sufficiently disturbed upon seeing the figure child mannequins hovering over the sewer grates.

As Toronto continues to cement its reputation as Hollywood North, expect to see a lot more public spaces transformed into dystopian landscapes with handmaidens, creepy mannequins, and who knows what else running around in the streets.

Filming is set to begin in June and wrap up sometime in the fall.

Lead photo by

Warner Brothers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto is absolutely loving the Black Panther movie

Sequel to the movie IT is filming in Toronto this summer

Win Cinesphere passes to Blade Runner 2049 and The Big Sick

Toronto just raised thousands of dollars for kids to see the Black Panther movie

There's now a movie about one of Toronto's most famous restaurants

Handmaid's Tale transforms Wychwood Barns into dystopian Toronto

A vintage Toronto Christmas commercial bonanza

The top 10 viral videos from Toronto this year