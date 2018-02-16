Sequel to the movie IT is filming in Toronto this summer

Toronto is about to be transformed into a horror movie set once again as the sequel to the hit movie IT will begin filming here this spring at Pinewood Studios and other locales around the city.

IT: Chapter 2 will serve as the follow up to last year's mega successful IT that utilized a Riverdale house for interior shots of the spooky mansion-turned-tourist attraction seen in the movie.

Many commuters will recall with fondness the advertising campaign for the movie that had everyone in the downtown sufficiently disturbed upon seeing the figure child mannequins hovering over the sewer grates.

As Toronto continues to cement its reputation as Hollywood North, expect to see a lot more public spaces transformed into dystopian landscapes with handmaidens, creepy mannequins, and who knows what else running around in the streets.

Filming is set to begin in June and wrap up sometime in the fall.