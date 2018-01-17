Film
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
handmaids tale wychwood barns toronto

Handmaid's Tale transforms Wychwood Barns into dystopian Toronto

What some of us have always suspected has finally come true: Toronto has become a dystopian nightmare... as the Handmaid's Tale films inside Wychwood Barns!

Passerby's caught a glimpse of numerous handmaids in their signature scarlet capes and white bonnets milling about Artscape's Wychwood Barns this morning.

The series, based on Margret Atwood's bestselling book, is currently entering its second season and, like many other shows, is shot in and around the city.

The St. Clair West community hub now ranks among many Toronto locations used throughout the series, which include City Hall, Lower Bay, Bonjour Brioche, and a whole host of other spots around town. 

There's even a blog dedicated to keeping track of each one, accompanied by a detailed comparison showcasing how the city is successfully transformed into a desolate wasteland. 

The second season of the Handmaid's Tale is set to premiere in April, after which you may tour the various filming locations at your leisure. 

Lead photo by

@g_meslin

