Handmaid's Tale transforms Wychwood Barns into dystopian Toronto

What some of us have always suspected has finally come true: Toronto has become a dystopian nightmare... as the Handmaid's Tale films inside Wychwood Barns!

Passerby's caught a glimpse of numerous handmaids in their signature scarlet capes and white bonnets milling about Artscape's Wychwood Barns this morning.

This is the Republic of Gilead's ride. pic.twitter.com/1WdEh6yK51 — Gil Meslin (@g_meslin) January 17, 2018

The series, based on Margret Atwood's bestselling book, is currently entering its second season and, like many other shows, is shot in and around the city.

A post shared by Jonathan Tan (@tanatomicallycorrect) on Jan 17, 2018 at 11:03am PST

The St. Clair West community hub now ranks among many Toronto locations used throughout the series, which include City Hall, Lower Bay, Bonjour Brioche, and a whole host of other spots around town.

There's even a blog dedicated to keeping track of each one, accompanied by a detailed comparison showcasing how the city is successfully transformed into a desolate wasteland.

I found the Republic of Gilead. It’s a few blocks from my house. Finally everything makes sense. pic.twitter.com/3l4X3fmUDn — Claire Cameron (@clairecameron) January 17, 2018

The second season of the Handmaid's Tale is set to premiere in April, after which you may tour the various filming locations at your leisure.