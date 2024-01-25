Guillermo del Toro shares preview of new 'Frankenstein' movie shot in Toronto

Award-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro recently shared an exclusive preview of his highly-anticipated Frankenstein movie that's set to film in Toronto over the next few months with an all-star cast.

Known for his imaginative and Oscar-winning films like Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and most recently Pinocchio, del Toro is now extending his talents to create his own adaption of Mary Shelley's renowned novel Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus.

Braving the cold like a true Canadian, del Toro shared an icy snapshot of himself on set with a massive ship in the background, joking that someone had managed to steal his parking spot.

Almost immediately, tons of cinephiles began pouring into the replies to speculate about which Frankenstein scene the ship would appear in.

The acclaimed writer-director has long professed his love for Shelley's 1818 novel.

"My favourite novel in the world is Frankenstein," del Toro told Collider back in 2010. "I'm going to misquote it horribly, but the monster says, 'I have such love in me, more than you can imagine. But, if I cannot provoke it, I will provoke fear.'"

"As a child that was disenfranchised from everything, and that was in a world that was the wrong size, run by the wrong people, the wrong morale and the wrong rules, I felt completely outside of that, and I wanted some measure of control, and the measure of control I found was through fear."

Del Toro's adaption of the novel, which is expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix, follows Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a "brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment."

The film will bring together a massively talented cast, including Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, Oscar Issac (Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis), Mia Goth (X, Emma), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones).

Many of the cast members have already been spotted enjoying their time in time in the city ahead of production — most notably at a dinner at Toronto's buzzy Thai restaurant, Pai.

Production on the film is slated to begin around Feb. 12 in Toronto and is expected to continue until early July.