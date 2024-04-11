Jacob Elordi spotted dropping serious cash at a Toronto store

Jacob Elordi has been spotted in Toronto once again, this time picking up some new equiptment at a local camera shop.

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is among the most coveted of celebrity spottings in Toronto right now as he films Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in the city — and it seems he's out and about once again.

A recent Instagram story shared by Aden Camera, a favourite among local pro and aspiring photographers, shows the actor after doing some shopping for new gear.

According to the caption, Elordi picked up a new lens by Hasselblad, a Swedish camera company that retails for some seriously astronomical prices.

Judging by the products listed on Aden Camera's online shop, the new lens could have set him back anywhere from $1,500 to $11,000.

Jacob Elordi sightings in Toronto have been about as rare as seeing Bigfoot since production started — the star was notably absent at a cast dinner at Pai a few months ago — but it isn't the first time he's been seen.

Back in March, the Euphoria star was captured by a Toronto TikTok user coasting along Queen St. in a black escalade, but since then, sightings have been few and far between, though he did make it out to a dinner at Pai more recently, alongside del Toro and co-star Mia Goth.