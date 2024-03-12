Film
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jacob elordi toronto

Jacob Elordi was just spotted in downtown Toronto

Film
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto residents are feeling euphoric after a TikTok video recently surfaced showing Jacob Elordi in downtown Toronto.

Ever since news broke that the Euphoria star would be taking over Andrew Garfield's role in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro adaptation of Frankenstein, many Toronto-based fans have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the actor, and the day has finally come.

@arasteh_

unwell!! the little wave 💋

♬ original sound - Prime Video

While he missed out on the cast's dinner excursion at Pai a few months ago, Elordi seems to be feeling right at home in Toronto, spending a sunny day the way many Toronto residents do — hanging out on Queen West.

The video, subtitled "casually seeing Jacob Elordi while grabbing a coffee on Queen Street was not on my 2024 bingo card," and filmed at Hot Black Coffee, shows Elordi sitting in the back seat of a car driving along Queen West before waving to the videographer.

Filming for Frankenstein, which also stars Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz, among others, kicked off last week and is set to continue into mid-June, so fans may have more chances to run into the star in the city.

This isn't the first time the Saltburn actor has spent time in the 6 — he spent time in the city while filming A24's Priscilla.

Lead photo by

@arasteh_
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Jacob Elordi was just spotted in downtown Toronto

Eugene Levy given a huge honour and the cast of Schitt's Creek came along to celebrate

Ontario's Ryan Gosling joined by Simu Liu in show-stealing Oscars performance

Hot Docs film festival is the latest Toronto organization in financial trouble

Film festival coming to Toronto will screen more than 100 movies in 5 nights

Eugene Levy is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

An all-Canadian film festival is coming to Toronto this month

Here's how much the Law & Order Toronto cast actually knows about the city