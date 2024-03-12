Jacob Elordi was just spotted in downtown Toronto

Toronto residents are feeling euphoric after a TikTok video recently surfaced showing Jacob Elordi in downtown Toronto.

Ever since news broke that the Euphoria star would be taking over Andrew Garfield's role in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro adaptation of Frankenstein, many Toronto-based fans have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the actor, and the day has finally come.

While he missed out on the cast's dinner excursion at Pai a few months ago, Elordi seems to be feeling right at home in Toronto, spending a sunny day the way many Toronto residents do — hanging out on Queen West.

The video, subtitled "casually seeing Jacob Elordi while grabbing a coffee on Queen Street was not on my 2024 bingo card," and filmed at Hot Black Coffee, shows Elordi sitting in the back seat of a car driving along Queen West before waving to the videographer.

Filming for Frankenstein, which also stars Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz, among others, kicked off last week and is set to continue into mid-June, so fans may have more chances to run into the star in the city.

This isn't the first time the Saltburn actor has spent time in the 6 — he spent time in the city while filming A24's Priscilla.