10 farms to pick your own fruit and vegetables near Toronto

Picking your own fruits and vegetables in Toronto will give you a true farm-to-table food experience. By making a trip to a local farm, you're not only supporting the families that run them, you're treating yourself to bushels of homegrown goodness.

Here are some places to pick your own (PYO) fruits and vegetables near Toronto.

Whoever Andrew is, he's the king of pick-your-own. Start in May with rhubarb and asparagus and running all summer and fall long with PYO apples, asparagus, blueberries, cherries, currants, elderberries, flowers, gooseberries, grapes, Indian corn, plums and raspberries.

This farm is mostly known for its apple picking and winery but Applewood is also open for PYO strawberry picking starting late June. For a true country experience, a wagon ride takes you to and from the strawberry bushes.

Strawberries and pumpkins are the specialities of this little market, with the berries ripe for the picking during June and July. Be sure to stop and chat with one of the owners and take notes on their berry expertise.

Adding to the PYO fun, this local farm has been organic since 2001, growing their produce without pesticides, non-organic fertilizers or reliance on fossil fuels. Visit this family-run spot to pick your strawberries in the summer and apples in the fall.

This picturesque farm is found in Milton, Ontario. PYO strawberries typically runs mid-June to July and pumpkins can be picked from late September to late October. Another bonus of this farm is the lack of entrance fee.

It's really not that far of a drive to Burlington, where this quirky farm offers PYO raspberries, red currants and black currants all summer.

This farm holds over 20 acres of blueberries that you can enjoy picking old-fashioned style, with the help of a small wagon. You can even refresh after a long PYO spell at their in-house Appleberries Cafe, which sells fresh baked treats and drinks sporting the fruit.

Just an hour's drive from Toronto is this farm with a great selection of PYO fruit and veg. Starting in June and running until October, find strawberries, peas and Saskatoon berries, raspberries, gooseberries, currants, apples, squash and pumpkins.

Pick your own strawberries, raspberries, peas and beans here in the summer, your pumpkins in the fall and Christmas trees in the winter at Downey's, which is as much a fun fair as it is a farm. Ride a wagon, get your face painted or get lost in the corn maze.

Since 1977 they have been welcoming customers to their fields for PYO. Bring your own containers and pick fruit and veg options like asparagus, strawberries, pea, blueberries, sweet corn, apples and much more.