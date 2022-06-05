Grab your bathing suits and get ready to make a splash because Ontario's abandoned limestone quarry opens for swimming this month.

St. Marys Quarry is a popular swimming hole in St. Marys, about a two-and-a-half-hour drive west of the city.

The former limestone quarry closed in 1920 and was converted into what is considered the largest freshwater pool in Canada in the mid-1940s. The popular swimming spot is one of the top quarries near Toronto to visit this summer.

There's a grass area surrounding the quarry that serves as a beach for those who want to sunbathe or just need a break from all the swimming.

The floating dock is also popular for swimmers as you'll see a ton of people diving and plunging into the cool waters.

New this year is Super Splash Waterpark. A section of the quarry will be taken over with floating obstacles, a trampoline and a massive slide for those seeking to add a bit of fun to their swim.

For the thrill-seekers, you'll be able to jump off the cliff only if water levels permit. There is an age limit over eight years old for those who want to jump off cliffs or get on any of the floating obstacles.

After a long day of swimming, make sure to grab a snack or drink at the snack bar.

St. Marys Quarry opens for the season on June 25.

Advanced tickets and registration is required for all visitors as there is timed swim entry. Tickets are priced at $7.

Admission to Super Splash Waterpark is not included with general admission to St. Marys Quarry. A separate ticket is needed to visit. More information about the waterpark is expected soon.