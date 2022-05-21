Ontario's most epic swimming hole opens for the summer next month
One of Ontario's most scenic swimming holes, the Elora Quarry, is reopening for the summer season next month.
The swimming hole is a former limestone quarry about two hours northwest of Toronto, and a 30-minute drive outside Guelph.
The Elora Quarry opens for the season on June 7 and will be open to the public daily until Labour Day.
The two-acre swimming area and 12-metre surrounding cliffs make it one of the top quarries to visit near Toronto this summer.
The conservation area features a spacious picnic section where sunbathers and swimmers can take a break to barbecue.
There's also a one-kilometre loop trail that curves around the top of the quarry and overlooks the Grand River.
And while the water may look inviting, jumping into the swimming hole is a strictly forbidden practice, and may get you kicked out of the park.
Advance reservations are required for all visitors, who must purchase tickets and vehicle permits online.
Two four-hour sessions are offered each day: a morning ticket running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and an afternoon ticket that spans from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are released weekly on Friday afternoons for the following week.
The cost of admission is $10.50 for adults, and vehicle permits can be purchased for $15.
