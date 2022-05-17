Toronto's historic waterfront party palace is opening this month for the first time in years

Summer is just around the corner which means it's time for patios and parties. If you're looking for a new place to dance all night long, then you're in luck because Toronto's historic waterfront party pavilion is opening this summer for the first time in years.

After a brief hiatus, Sunnyside Pavilion is once again letting partygoers onto its waterfront Roman-esque fortress for a summer full of music and dancing.

The pavilion is known for throwing some of the city's best outdoor dance parties all summer long, making fans of the venue and its parties disappointed when they were cancelled the past couple of years.

To celebrate the 24th season of the annual parties, the historic landmark will be kicking off its sumer season during this Victoria Day long weekend.

Round up your friends and get ready for a summer full of dancing to some of the hottest tunes. Derrick Carter, an American DJ who's graced Boiler Room and Pitchfork Festival stages, is set to headline the first show of the season on Saturday, May 21.

Tickets are priced starting at $43.45 and are on sale now.

All tickets are general admission and the concert is strictly for 19+.

The lineup for the rest of the summer festivities has not been revealed yet but an announcement is expected soon.

If you're looking for more outdoor parties this summer, Promise Cherry Beach is also back every Sunday this summer for a day full of music.