Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
sunnyside pavilion

Toronto's historic waterfront party palace is opening this month for the first time in years

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Summer is just around the corner which means it's time for patios and parties. If you're looking for a new place to dance all night long, then you're in luck because Toronto's historic waterfront party pavilion is opening this summer for the first time in years.

After a brief hiatus, Sunnyside Pavilion is once again letting partygoers onto its waterfront Roman-esque fortress for a summer full of music and dancing.

The pavilion is known for throwing some of the city's best outdoor dance parties all summer long, making fans of the venue and its parties disappointed when they were cancelled the past couple of years.

To celebrate the 24th season of the annual parties, the historic landmark will be kicking off its sumer season during this Victoria Day long weekend.

Round up your friends and get ready for a summer full of dancing to some of the hottest tunes. Derrick Carter, an American DJ who's graced Boiler Room and Pitchfork Festival stages, is set to headline the first show of the season on Saturday, May 21.

Tickets are priced starting at $43.45 and are on sale now.

All tickets are general admission and the concert is strictly for 19+.

The lineup for the rest of the summer festivities has not been revealed yet but an announcement is expected soon.

If you're looking for more outdoor parties this summer, Promise Cherry Beach is also back every Sunday this summer for a day full of music.

Lead photo by

Tim Sandik

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto's historic waterfront party palace is opening this month for the first time in years

Ontario university is now offering a Taylor Swift course and students are jealous

Simu Liu's emotional I Am Canadian speech at JUNOs was just what Canada needed

Drake announces OVO Fest will return to Toronto this year

25 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Toronto is getting the North American debut of a huge Bob Marley exhibit this summer

Shawn Mendes and Director X just bumped into each other at local Toronto restaurant

Drake got drunk at the Kentucky Derby and his interviews were hilarious