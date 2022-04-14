Toronto's weekly beach party is coming back this summer

Some of the best activities to do during the summer include going to the beach with friends or attending one of the many music festivals in the city. What if I told you that there was an event this summer that combined both of these?

Well, you're in luck because Toronto's weekly beach party — which has gone strong for a whopping 22 years — is coming back this summer.

Promise Cherry Beach is returning every Sunday this summer for a day full of music that will have you shuffling well into the night.

The electronic music beach party will be taking over downtown Toronto's Cherry Beach starting June 5 through Sept. 5 for a weekly party the entire summer with different local and international DJs spinning the hottest tracks.

This year, the event will be selling a season pass for those who want to attend each party over the 14 weeks. The season pass will also include a limited edition Promise collab shirt.

One-day tickets are priced at $20 while season passes are available for $122 and are on sale now.

The lineup for the event has yet to be revealed but an announcement is expected soon.