5 beautiful flower fields where you can pick your own flowers near Toronto this spring

Spring is currently in full swing and we all know April showers bring May flowers. There's no better way to celebrate the new season than to wander through a field of fresh flowers.

There are a ton of great flower farms you can visit just a few hours away from the city, making the perfect spring day trip.

Here are some of the most beautiful flower farms where you can pick your own bouquet of flowers near Toronto this spring.

This must-visit farm in Newmarket is home to thousands of flowers that are available to be picked for a beautiful personalized bouquet, with tulips and daffodils in peak bloom during the spring months. The farm is open from May through September, right before the frost hits.

Located in Cayuga, this farm has peonies and perennials galore during spring. Have your pick of these fresh flowers from June through October, with the last of the annuals waiting to be picked before the frost forces them to say goodbye.

Explore 165 acres of beautiful countryside and pick your own peonies and dahlias when they're in peak bloom this spring. The farm in Milton is your one-stop-shop for all things pick your own and is open from May through October.

It'll feel like you're in The Netherlands as you wander 25 acres of endless tulips at this farm in Fenwick. The window to pick your own fresh flowers is short, as the farm is only open from April 30 through May 15.

Situated in Cookstown, this farm has over an acre of blooms that you can pick and arrange into your own bouquet. Wander through the lush colourful fields from May through September.

All these farms require you to book a time slot ahead of time, so make sure to book your slot before you head out to a farm.