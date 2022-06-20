A massive inflatable water park is opening in downtown Toronto next week

A massive new inflatable water park is opening right here in downtown Toronto, and it's apparently the largest of its kind in the province.

Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark is set to open right off the shore of Ontario Place on July 1.

Ontario Place describes the park as "WipeOut meets Amazing Race," and features a variety of exhilarating aquatic adventures.

You can spend a thrilling day under the sun on top of the park's plethora of teeter-totters, frog stomps, large slides, climbing walls, and orbits.

You can also enjoy the park's trampolines, slides, jumps, obstacles, and even a giant cushion called the "Blob launch."

The waterpark will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there are three two-hour time slots to choose from: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grip socks are required to be worn at all times, and they are sold as a pair onsite for $2.50.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online, and you'll have to sign a waiver prior to entering the park. Admission costs $35 plus tax per person.

If you prefer to get outside the city, a similar waterpark is also opening up in the Niagara region this year called the SplashTown Niagara Water Park.

The outdoor water park is located by Nickel Beach in Port Colbourne and offers similar thrills, slides, and aquatic activities.

Tickets for Splashtown Niagara are available now, and the park is set to open on June 24. One hour splash passes are available for $17 for all ages.