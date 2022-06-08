You can soon pick-your-own cherries at a farm in Ontario

Pick-your-own cherries season starts soon and Ontario's Smith Two Century Farms is back for another season.

The cherry and peach farm is an hour and a half drive outside of Toronto, in the town of Grimsby.

The farm's pick-your-own cherries season begins on June 25 and runs until July 9, or until cherries run out.

Cherry season usually peaks in July and lasts anywhere from three to four weeks.

The seven generation family fruit farm has lush cherry and peach orchards. Cherries come in a wide variety on over 300 trees in both sweet and sour flavours.

The farm will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices for the pick-your-own cherries will be posted on the farm's website closer to the opening date.