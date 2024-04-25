One of Toronto's most-hyped steakhouses will be leaving longtime location

Popular King West establishment Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse is gearing up to open continue serving discerning Toronto carnivores from a new location.

Considered one of Toronto's best steakhouses by blogTO readers, Jacobs will soon move its main operation to the heart of downtown, according to newly uncovered plans.

City documents reveal that the Michelin-credited steakhouse will soon relocate to the recently completed first phase in the CIBC Square office complex at 81 Bay Street.

Building permits from late 2023 and a signage permit application from mid-April unearthed by blogTO reveal that Jacobs, along with bistro-diner Aloette, will soon take up commercial spaces within the 2022-completed office tower located directly across Bay Street from the Scotiabank Arena.

Signage would be installed within the plaza along the office tower's Bay Street frontage, aimed directly at the crowds of fans who converge outside of the Scotiabank Arena during sporting events and concerts.

A December 2023 building permit issued by the City adds additional details, green-lighting the "interior fit out of vacant tenant units for restaurant and exterior patio, commissary kitchen and storage," adding that the tenant in question is Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse.

Jacobs' existing location at 12 Brant Street is revered in Toronto's dining scene, ranking in second place on blogTO's reader-selected lists of the best steakhouses and best Caesar salad in Toronto.

It's also been ranked as one of the priciest spots to eat in town.

A representative of Jacobs confirms to blogTO that "Jacobs will be relocating to a new location in the coming months. Stay tuned for more exciting details."