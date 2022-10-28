A Toronto building was just recognized as one of the 'smartest' in Canada

The accolades are piling up for Toronto's newest office tower, with yet another honour bestowed on the first phase tower at Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines' CIBC Square complex at Bay and Lake Shore.

On Monday, the 81 Bay Street office tower at CIBC Square officially earned a SmartScore Platinum rating, an exclusive classification that elevates the 49-storey building to a title shared by just three buildings in all of Canada.

CIBC SQUARE's 81 Bay Street Toronto is now recognized as one of the smartest and most engaging environments to work with its #SmartScore Platinum certification. Discover more about the certification & what this means for @CIBCSQUARE's tenants: https://t.co/Bbm0mR2xzw @IC_Comms pic.twitter.com/0sxY5pnRrc — Hines (@Hines) October 28, 2022

This Platinum accreditation from global digital connectivity certification system WiredScore is more than just a point of pride for property owners, bestowed on only the top tier of the smartest office buildings making use of the most cutting-edge technology in real estate.

Employees working at CIBC Square can now brag to friends and family that they spend their days in one of the smartest working environments on the globe, with high-tech features like seamless digital access and hosting capabilities, digitally-mapped-out amenities for ease of use via an in-building app and several more perks that combine to make this one of Canada's hottest places to set up an office presence.

"CIBC SQUARE is proud to be one of the first Canadian properties recognized with the SmartScore designation, alongside the twenty-five properties globally, which further underscores our commitment to creating a forward-thinking and intentional smart building," said David Hoffman, General Manager at CIBC Square.

The certification joins other accolades and designations given to CIBC Square's south tower, including a previous announcement that the building was granted a WELL Health-Safety Rating recognizing its innovative qualities.

Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines hope to replicate their successes in the second phase of the CIBC Square complex at 141 Bay Street, now well under construction directly north of the 81 Bay Street tower.