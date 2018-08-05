The 10 most expensive restaurants in Toronto

The most expensive restaurants in Toronto are places that specialize in luxe ingredients and engaging techniques. In my mind, these are places reserved for major celebrations, high-rollers, expense account holders, or when a first date is sure to pick up the tab.

Here are some of the most expensive restaurants in Toronto.

Cooking for 30+ years, the kitchen at this Japanese East York restaurant with only three tables is staffed solely by chef and owner, Masaki Hashimoto. The dinner menu, a flat $300 (not including drinks, tax or tip) features an eight course omakase menu.

This highly regarded King West area steakhouse is home to seafood towers ($77/pp), duck fat fries ($15) and most notably, charbroiled slabs of meat that range from a modest 6oz tenderloin ($42) to an ungodly 216oz Kobe Black Tajima ribeye priced at $880. Don't ask for ketchup.

It costs a pretty penny to dine at the elaborate restaurant inside Casa Loma. The $32 wagyu beer carpaccio appetizer ($32) is relatovely cheap compared to the $200 porterhouse main.

Showcasing domestic products wherever possible, the menu at this Financial District restaurant features starters like veal tartare ($27) and foie gras ($30). Follow that with main courses like tea smoked duck breast ($46) or a larded beef filet ($57).

This restaurant with a great view near Avenue and St. Clair specializes in luxe ingredients that elevate rustic cuisine. First courses like duck terrine are priced at almost $30, while a rack of lamb goes for $49 a plate.

This swanky Financial District restaurant makes it possible to drop $48 on just a stawberry appetizer. Mains like the Diamond Platter ($225) featuring oysters, crab legs and poached lobster are at the top end of the price scale.

From the same owners as Canoe, this stalwart near Yonge and York Mills will feed you a tasting menu with champagne pairings for $195 or you can order Acadian caviar a la carte for $135.

This luxe Queen West spot does a multi-course tasting menu priced at $155 person. There are four savoury courses and dessert, but guests should expect a few surprises from the kitchen along the way.

Dinner doesn't copy cheap at the restaurant in the former Rosewater Supperclub space but what else would you expect with a Michelin star chef in the kitchen. The two set menus featuring ice creamed eel or soy smoked organic tofu soup both go for a cool $150.

Head to the Annex to discover this pricey sushi spot. They offer an omakase menu for $135 per person. Expect dishes like toro, scallop, sea eel and red snapper. Drinks, taxes and tip are extra.