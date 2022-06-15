You can pick-your-own blueberries at a farm in Ontario this summer

Summer is right around the corner and that means it's almost harvest season for some of your favourite fruit. From cherries to strawberries, there are a ton of farms around Ontario where you can pick your own fruit, and now you can add blueberries to that list.

Berrylicious Fruit Farm is set to have its fields open for blueberry picking next month.

The berry farm is located about an hour and a half drive west of the city in Burgessville.

Blueberry season usually peaks in July and lasts until mid-August.

The farm has seven different varieties of blueberries for you to taste to see which one is your favourite. Berrylicious Fruit Farm has raspberries that you'll be able to pick in the early summer and early fall.

If picking blueberries isn't enough, the farm also offers picnics in their blueberry patch.

After you've had some fun in the patches, you'll be able to settle on a picnic blanket and have some refreshing treats including local cheese, a homemade blueberry jelly roll, sandwiches and of course some fresh blueberries that you just picked.

The farm offers four different picnic packages to choose from that are all available to be booked in advance or can buy while you visit the farm.

Picnic in the patch packages are available starting July 11 and are priced starting at $55.

The farm will be open Monday to Saturday throughout the summer. Hours will be posted on the farm's website closer to the opening date.