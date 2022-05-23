The massive waterpark at Canada's Wonderland opens for the summer this week

In just a few days, Canada's most iconic amusement park will be fully up and running to all adrenaline junkies - including its massive waterpark.

Opening May 28, Splash Works will be a great way to open up the summer season with 17 different waterslides to choose from. The slides and attractions are fit for all types of guests and thrill-seekers, big and small.

Some notable waterpark rides include the Barracuda Blaster, a cannon bowl slide that resembles a swirling, flushing toilet bowl; a dark, closed-tube slide called the Black Hole; and the Plunge - a three seater raft with gravity-pulling speeds.

There are no reservations required this year to enter the park, and while all guests are welcome to wear face coverings, masks are not necessary. Health screenings will also not be required in order to enter.

The park is now cashless too.

For more information on tickets and park hours, visit their website.