Toronto is getting the North American debut of a huge Bob Marley exhibit this summer

Bob Marley is considered one of the pioneers of reggae, creating some of the best music during his career. If you ever wanted to know more about the Jamaican singer, you'll have the chance to check out some rarely seen moments from his storied life in Toronto next month.

Bob Marley One Love Experience will allow you to view never-before seen photographs and memorabilia of the singer's life.

From chilling in a lush Jamaican forest to a silent disco, the immersive experience takes you through different points of Marley's life all while celebrating his Jamaican heritage.

Walk through the six different rooms that are adorned with awards, lyrics, murals by international street artists, and rare photographs of his family all while leaving your own message of peace on the One Love Tree.

Toronto will be the first stop of the exhibit's North American tour.

Bob Marley One Love Experience is set to take over Lighthouse Immersive Artscape from July 1 through August 14.

Tickets to the exhibit go on sale on May 19 at 10:00 a.m. and are priced at $24.99 each.