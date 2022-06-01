Here's everything you need to know about Toronto Pride Month for 2022

Toronto Pride Month is back for 2022 and there's a ton of events taking place to celebrate. It's been a while since Toronto has been able to celebrate Pride Month in person so there's even more excitement than usual this summer.

Here's everything you need to know about Pride Month in Toronto for 2022.

There are so many parties

Celebrate the start of Pride Month by going to one of the kick off parties. Pride Toronto is hosting its annual party full of music and drag queens on June 8.

Stackt Market will also be hosting its own party that will feature a live DJ, dancing, and a ton of local 2SLGBTQ+ artists and creators selling some of their best work on June 4.

Catch a ferry to Gibraltar Point on the Toronto Islands for Til Sunset: The Jam Down, a massive beach party. Grab a drink and dance the night away as DJ's play some of the hottest tracks. Make sure to stick around for performances from Toronto drag queens and kings.

Head out to the Axis Club as Cherry Bomb Pride: Ignite transforms both floors of the venue into a massive inclusive party full of live music and performances.

Dance the night away at Blocko After Dark, which will feature some of Toronto's best Black DJs, drag artists and performers.

There will be many drag shows

Whether it's at Crews & Tangos or The Drink, round up your friends and head out to a drag show to support your local queens. There are a ton of bars in The Village that host drag shows.

Head out to Cabana Pool Bar where Symone, season 13 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race will be hosting a massive drag show with a ton of other talented queens.

The Drag Ball is back this year with over 30 local drag performances that will be dressed to the nines in glitter, gowns, and colourful wigs.

Canada's Drag Race season 1 winner Priyanka will be making her way back to the city for a hometown show where she'll be performing songs off her debut EP.

You can even head out for a drag brunch if you prefer to sip on mimosas while watching drag performances.

There are a ton of fun events

Lace up your rollerblades and head out to Nathan Phillips Square for the Queer Skate Jam. Spend the afternoon skating around to some of the hottest tunes.

It's never too late for prom! Grab tickets to Gender Euphoria, a gender bending queer prom that will be transforming the Gladstone Hotel into an immersive art experience. The theme for the prom is 70s to 80s disco so make sure to dress the part.

Head out on a boat cruise around the Toronto Harbour for Pride On The Lake. Party the night away with live music, dancers and performers while you sail around Lake Ontario.

Check out one of the many live music events

There's another beach party at Sugar Beach if you don't want to head down to The Islands. SugarLand will be taking over the beach for a massive two-day music festival.

Check out a music showcase during NXNE as Pride Toronto takes over a venue to showcase five up and coming 2SLGBTQ+ bands.

Head out to Cherry Beach for the Pride Edition of Promise Cherry Beach where local DJs will be spinning some of the hottest tracks all day long.

The Village will be bumping

Make your way to Church Wellesly Village for a night full of fun. The neighbourhood is home to a ton of restaurants, cafes and stores that are covered in rainbows. Not to mention that the neighbourhood has its very own rainbow crosswalk.

Take a pit stop at Glad Day Bookshop, the oldest gay and lesbian-focused bookstore in North America then head out to the beloved gay bar Woody's and Sailors for a night full of dancing and drag performances.

Support queer-owned businesses

Whether it's online or in-person shopping, show your support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community by buying from queer-owned businesses.

From Craig's Cookies to Likely General, a queer-owned retail store, gallery and event space, there are a ton of queer-owned businesses to support in the city.

Join the crowds at the annual Pride Parade

Get dressed in glitter and some of your best rainbow outfits for the annual Toronto Pride Parade. The parade will start at Bloor Street East and Church Street and will be making its way down Yonge Street where it will end at Yonge Dundas Square.

The colourful parade will be splashing the city with a rainbow of colour on June 26 from 2:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. Make sure to head there early to get a good lookout spot for the parade.

There are other parades you can attend including the Dyke March. The Dyke March will take place on June 25 with a rally starting at 1:00 p.m. before the parade makes its way down Yonge Street at 2:00 p.m.

The Trans March will also be making its way down Yonge Street on June 24, with a rally taking place at 7:00 p.m. before the parade starts at 8:00 p.m.

After you've finished marching through the streets, stay for the after party at Allan Gardens for both the Dyke and Trans March.

Donate to local queer charities

Show your support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community by donating to local queer charities. Canada Helps has a list of local charities and programs that you can donate to.

Check up on your queer friends

Although Pride is a fun celebration, it's important to remember Pride's roots and the struggles the 2SLGBTQ+ community still faces in Canada. Make sure to check up on your queer friends to see how they're doing.

June is full of festivities in honour of Pride Month. Whether you go to the Pride Parade or check out one of the other Pride events, remember to have fun in the safe and inclusive space. Round up your queer friends and celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community all month long.