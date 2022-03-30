Toronto is known for throwing massive festivals celebrating all the different cultures and communities the city has.

From Taste of the Danforth to Toronto Pride, the city hosts a variety of different street festivals during the warmer months and now you can add another one to your list because Toronto is getting a massive new summer festival next to the waterfront.

SugarLand Festival is a new massive two-day festival that will be taking over Sugar Beach for the weekend to continue the celebration of Pride month.

Filled with live performances and DJs, you'll be able to dance your way through the festival and absorb a number of international and local artists showcasing their work.

SugarLand Festival is focused on celebrating the diversity and cultural excellence of the LGBTQ2S+ community all while creating an all-inclusive event where everyone can feel safe.

"After what we have experienced within the past two years, we need now more than ever to have everyone come together and celebrate who we are as individuals and unite all communities with peace, love, and harmony," says the Director of Prism Events in a statement.

The lineup is curated to appeal to everyone while supporting the local dance community with equality, featuring artists such as Mark Knight, Ultra Naté, and The Shapeshifters.

SugarLand Festival will take place at Sugar Beach from June 25 through June 26.

Tickets for the event go on sale on April 2.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event, but an announcement is expected soon.