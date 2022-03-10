Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago



Toronto's most famous street festival is coming back this summer

Nothing else symbolizes summer in the city than festivals lining the streets of Toronto celebrating all the different cultures.

After a couple of years of restrictions, live events are coming back to the city this summer including Toronto's most famous street festival.

Taste of the Danforth is back after a brief hiatus.

The weekend festival will transform the heart of Greektown into a vibrant street festival, full of live performances, games, and a ton of delicious food and drinks to try from local vendors.

The massive festival will be taking over a stretch of the Danforth, packed with those excited to celebrate the Greek and Mediterranean community in Toronto.

Taste of the Danforth will take place on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.

