Toronto's most famous street festival is coming back this summer
Nothing else symbolizes summer in the city than festivals lining the streets of Toronto celebrating all the different cultures.
After a couple of years of restrictions, live events are coming back to the city this summer including Toronto's most famous street festival.
Taste of the Danforth is back after a brief hiatus.
The weekend festival will transform the heart of Greektown into a vibrant street festival, full of live performances, games, and a ton of delicious food and drinks to try from local vendors.
The massive festival will be taking over a stretch of the Danforth, packed with those excited to celebrate the Greek and Mediterranean community in Toronto.
Taste of the Danforth will take place on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.
There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.
Hector Vasquez
