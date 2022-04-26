The world's largest hip-hop festival is coming to Toronto later this year

Calling all hip-hop music lovers! Rolling Loud has just announced that the festival will be making its way to Toronto later this year

The hip-hop music festival will be held at Ontario Place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 and will feature a huge gamut of major artists including Wizkid, Future, and Dave all as headliners.

ROLLING LOUD TORONTO 2022



ON SALE FRI, 4/29 @ 12PM ET



PRESALE WEDS, 4/27 - THURS, 4/28@AmericanExpress CARDMEMBERS ONLY

https://t.co/sktOguUv9T pic.twitter.com/lelP8Qm0UW — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) April 26, 2022

The festival will be held in Toronto for the first time ever over one weekend, featuring of some of the biggest hip-hop artists playing their hottest tracks.

The news of this announcement has fans excited for the festival later this year.

TORONTO GOT A ROLLING LOUD LETS GOOOO https://t.co/r8tbDWgLEN — benny chode (@akshT0) April 26, 2022

One fan is happy that they won't have to travel all the way to Miami to go to the festival.

I just screamed wen I saw rolling loud coming to Toronto. Saved me from going to Miami in July 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — key ♔ (@KeyaraKnowsBest) April 26, 2022

Although fans of the festival are excited that it's coming to the city, some have wondered why Toronto's very own Drake is not included in the lineup.

i’m sorry no drake????? — abe (@abemav1) April 26, 2022

One fan even speculate that Drake would come out during Wizkid's set since he always shows love to events in the city.

I’d bet a lot of money that Drake comes out during Wizkids set. Drake always shows love when something big is happening in Toronto — Zach 🎷  (2-3) (@GOAT_Mitchell) April 26, 2022

Another person wrote that Drake has his own Toronto festival so there's no need for him to be there.

He's the biggest artist in the world and boujee as hell, he has his own Toronto festival, why would you think he would preform at Rolling Loud 😂😂😂 — Johnson (@Johnson72389627) April 26, 2022

Presale tickets go on sale on April 27 through April 28 for American Express cardholders while general admission tickets go on sale on April 29 at 12:00 p.m.

There will be four different ticket tiers fans can choose from: general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and VIP Munchies.

The festival offers payment plans starting at $9.99 for those who wish to pay off their tickets over time.