Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 36 minutes ago
rolling loud toronto

The world's largest hip-hop festival is coming to Toronto later this year

Calling all hip-hop music lovers! Rolling Loud has just announced that the festival will be making its way to Toronto later this year

The hip-hop music festival will be held at Ontario Place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 and will feature a huge gamut of major artists including Wizkid, Future, and Dave all as headliners.

The festival will be held in Toronto for the first time ever over one weekend, featuring of some of the biggest hip-hop artists playing their hottest tracks.

The news of this announcement has fans excited for the festival later this year.

One fan is happy that they won't have to travel all the way to Miami to go to the festival.

Although fans of the festival are excited that it's coming to the city, some have wondered why Toronto's very own Drake is not included in the lineup.

One fan even speculate that Drake would come out during Wizkid's set since he always shows love to events in the city.

Another person wrote that Drake has his own Toronto festival so there's no need for him to be there.

Presale tickets go on sale on April 27 through April 28 for American Express cardholders while general admission tickets go on sale on April 29 at 12:00 p.m.

There will be four different ticket tiers fans can choose from: general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and VIP Munchies. 

The festival offers payment plans starting at $9.99 for those who wish to pay off their tickets over time.

