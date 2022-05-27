Toronto's biggest waterpark opens for the season next month

Get ready to make a splash this summer becuase Wet 'n' Wild, Toronto's biggest warerpark, is opening for the season on June 11.

Cool off this summer season with 14 different slides and attractions that are fit for all different sized adventure seekers big and small.

Make your way down fan-favourite slides like Bermuda Triangle, Krazy Canuck, or Typhoon.

If you’re not the biggest thrill-seeker then no need to worry, you can catch a tube to make your way down Muskoka Soakah, the park's lazy river, or head over to Big Surf, the massive wave pool.

Just like last year, reservations will be required to enter the park. Admission is not guaranteed without an online reservation.

Health screenings will not be required prior to entry, with masks only mandatory when entering the park or when indoors.

Tickets for single day admission start at $44.95 while a season's Splash Pass for unlimited visits all summer start at $54.95

Head over to the park's website for more information about hours and park attractions.