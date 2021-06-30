Toronto's biggest waterpark opens for the season next week

Get ready to make a splash, Toronto's biggest waterpark, Wet 'n' Wild is opening on Thursday, July 7!

All the park's beloved attractions including the Bermuda Triangle, Typhoon, Krazy Kanuck and the Oh Canada! will be ready for visitors to experience.

Director of Sales and Marketing at Wet 'n'Wild, Susan Kruizinga told blogTO that "The only thing that will be different this year from other years will be all of the COVID safety protocols. We will be taking reservations, have reduced capacity and masks will have to be worn in common areas."

Common areas include the entry of the park, washroom facilities, retail stores and when social distancing isn't possible, otherwise, a mask is not required. A mask is also not required in the water or on the slides.

Capacity will be at 25 per cent, allowing 1500 people in the park at a time.

Due to the chlorine in the pool and slides, the facility is constantly being disinfected, making the waterpark the perfect post-pandemic summer activity.

"We were hit pretty hard financially having to be closed for sixteen months. We're hoping that opening the gates and letting people come and enjoy the park will be enough," said Kruizinga.

The waterpark was closed last year and plans to bring back events and all the extras next year.

Reservations are highly encouraged and can be booked online.