Water park near Toronto plans to open this summer and they're hiring

Grab your goggles and swimsuits, because Wet'n'Wild water park in Toronto is planning to open up this summer — and they're hiring.

Wet'n'Wild says it's working with the Ministry of Tourism towards implementing safety regulations and precautions that will allow them to safely operate as COVID restrictions continue to flucuate.

Ontario was the only province in Canada and one of the few jurisdictions in North America that kept water parks closed amid the pandemic last summer. The parks that stayed open reported no cases of COVID, according to the press release.

Being outdoors in the open air and using additional precautions such as masks when necessary and social distancing are some safety measures the water park will take, Steve Mayer, Wet'n'Wild general manager, told blogTO.

Wet'n'Wild says it conducted focus groups specifically for mothers last year to see whether or not they would bring their children to a water park, and while last years responses were a resounding "no", this year, more families are inclined to visit a water park this summer, according to Mayer.

The park is currently hiring while waiting on the Ontario government's approval for positions such as lifeguards, food service attendees, maintenance workers, and more.

Although there has been no confirmation yet regarding the reopening of the park, Mayer remains hopeful. Referring to pandemic restrictions, Mayer said "parks and beaches are actually a thing we can do."