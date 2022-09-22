50 things to do this fall in Toronto

There are a ton of things to do in Toronto this fall before the snow starts to come down.

The brisk and colourful season brings back fall favourites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and Nuit Blanche, as well as newcomers like The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience and Black Lagoon.

Here are some ways to enjoy Toronto this fall.

New This Year

Honour and celebrate Indigenous culture

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on September 30 and Toronto is getting a new event that will recognize the history of Residential and day schools. The Indigenous Legacy Gathering on September 29 and September 30 will showcase and celebrate the diversity of Indigenous Peoples' cultures, traditions and languages through workshops, presentations, artists, a marketplace, vendors and food.

Live your dreams of being in a hit Netflix show

If you're a fan of the Netflix series Bridgerton then make sure to grab tickets to The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience taking place on October 6 through November 27. The Regency-style ball will transport you to 1813 London. The event is set to be an evening full of music, dance, performances, interactive experiences and a ton of surprises.

Eat your way through a new food festival

Celebrate the city's Nigerian community and head out to A Taste of Nigeria Festival, an international food festival coming to Toronto for the first time on October 16. The festival will feature traditional cuisine, art, music, dance, vendors, and more.

Celebrate Halloween at an international pop-up bar

If you're looking to celebrate the spooky season, then make sure to check out Black Lagoon, an immersive pop-up cocktail bar that will be decked out in goth-metal decor inspired by goth culture and cult horror. The event is set to take place in October across nine different cities, with a drinks menu inspired by some Halloween tropes.

Grab tickets to Mean Girls the Musical

It's like sooo fetch that the musical based on the popular Tina Fey movie is coming to Toronto! The touring musical is taking over the Princess of Wales Theatre from October 25 to November 27 and fans should catch a giggle before it heads off to the next city.

Try some food at Michelin-starred restaurants

Toronto has become Canada's first Michelin destination with 12 restaurants earning one star and one restaurant even earning two stars. With the food scene being as diverse as the city itself, you'll find a ton of different cuisines in the guide that you should try.

Party inside a fake plane

No need to check in any luggage for this one The first-class cocktail experience will let your senses guide you through the plane-like bar, with realistic cabin sounds, cloudy window scenes, and a cabin crew giving you the full in-flight experience. The Mile High bar will be running from November 30 through February 28.

Check out an exclusive exhibition about Leonard Cohen

Head out to the AGO and get immersed into the creative life of Canadian legend Leonard Cohen. The exhibition will feature rare concert footage, archival material, instruments, notebooks, drawing, and digital art created by Cohen himself. Leonard Cohen: Everybody Knows opens up later in the fall, on December 7.

Eat and drink at Toronto's newest hotels

Toronto has two new hotels to check out this fall. Diners can visit their new restaurants in the city like PUBLIC School at the long-awaited W Hotel, or try wood-fired food at Alder in the Ace Hotel.

Marquee Events

Terra Lumina

Time-travel with this immersive light experience that will take you to both the past and the future. Walk the 1.5-km trail at the Toronto Zoo and dazzle your senses with vibrant lights, video projections, and an enchanting original score. See it on selected nights now until October 29.

Toronto Festival of Authors

The annual literary festival is back for its 43rd year. From now until October 2, you'll be able to listen, meet, connect and be inspired by some of the world's leading contemporary authors.

Ontario Culture Days

Check out attractions and events all around not only the city, but the entire province for free until October 16. You'll be able to check out free events in places like Casa Loma, Roy Thomson Hall and Myseum of Toronto.

Geary Art Crawl

The annual festival is back to take over Geary Avenue and fill it with music, performances, visual art installations, pop-ups, food, vendors and more. It all goes down on September 24 through September 25.

Oktoberfest

Put on your best lederhosen and celebrate the German holiday by downing a cold pint of beer and some pretzels. The two-day event from September 30 through October 1 is set to have traditional dancers, a cabaret show, live DJs, contests, games and traditional Oktoberfest eats. Many Toronto bars will also be celebrating the occasion.

Fall N' Leaves

The fall outdoor food and wine pop-up experience is back to celebrate the colourful season. The event features local food vendors using wood-fire ovens and BBQ pits to serve up some fall-inspired dishes as well as fall-themed activities including pumpkin bowling, a mini pumpkin patch and a massive hay bale couch. Fall N' Leaves runs from September 30 through October 30.

The Festival of Sake

Celebrate all things Japanese at this culture, food and sake festival. Try over 200 different sakes from 50 different Japanese breweries plus more from all around the world on October 1.

Nuit Blanche

From sunset on October 1 to sunrise on October 2, travel across the city to explore different art exhibits all night long. This year, the overnight art event will be expanding to Etobicoke and North York.

Venus Fest

Discover new music at this annual festival that will feature both Indigenous and Canadian artists, along with immersive art installations at a new venue. Catch it from October 14 through October 16.

imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts festival

Celebrate Indigenous creators with 17 feature films and over 100 short films screening at this film festival, running from October 18 through October 23. There will be both in-person and online screenings available.

Toronto After Dark Film Festival

The annual film festival is set to return to the city on October 19 through October 23 for five days filled with screenings of some of the best indie horror, sci-fi and action movies. Grab tickets and don't forget the popcorn!

Art Toronto

The annual art fair will feature over 90 galleries from across Canada and the world, with hundreds of artworks taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Explore exhibits from October 27 through October 30.

The Pancake & Booze Art Show

This fun exhibit features over 75 local artists, live body painting, and of course an endless supply of pancakes. Eat your weight in pancakes on November 4.

The Royal Agricultural Fair

Head out to the annual fair that highlights all things agriculture. The fair will feature horse shows, competitions, livestock showcases, entertainment, vendors and more. The fair is on from November 4 through November 13.

Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

Grab some popcorn and head out to this film festival that will be showcasing films created by Asian artists and directors from all over the world. The 12-day film festival runs from November 9 through November 20.

Distillery Winter Village

It's the most wonderful time of the year and why not head out to the annual Christmas Market to get into the holiday spirit. The market is set to run on November 17 and December 31.

WinterFest

Get transported into a winter wonderland as Canada's Wonderland is transformed with millions of lights, a skating rink, Christmas trees, light shows and live shows. It all starts on November 18 and goes all the way through January 1.

One Of A Kind 2022 Winter Show

Everything at this crafts market is made by artisans from across the country that specialize in their craft. You'll be able to check out over 350 talented artists that make everything from decor, jewelry, furniture, food and much more all in one place in late fall, from November 24 through December 4.

Cavalcade of Lights

Watch fireworks light up the sky as the annual Cavalcade of Lights is rumoured to return to City Hall on November 26. The event also features a light show, live performances, music and skating.

Glow Gardens

Get into the holiday spirit as you get lost in all the glowing lights. The festival will feature vendors, holiday-themed drinks, decorative cookies, Santa and of course a million twinkling bulbs. You can check it out on December 1 through December 31.

ROM After Dark

The monthly after-hours party at the museum is back with curated music, art, live performances, plus food and drinks inspired by the night's theme. Make sure to check the ROM's social pages for updates on when the next event is.

Halloween favourites

Legends of Horror

Casa Loma is turning into a massive haunted house again for the spooky season. Walk around the castle grounds from the gardens all the way to the deep tunnels underneath the castle. Who knows what ghoulish creatures lurk around each corner.

Martino Manor

The multi-level horror house will have you screaming from the attic all the way to the basement of the house. Plus you'll have to find your way out of the horror-filled maze once you've made your way out of the house to fully exit the experience.

Halloween Haunt

The beloved Canada's Wonderland is turning its park into a haunted amusement park too. If the thrilling rides and haunted exhibits won't scare you, the terrifying, always-ready street performers sure will.

Snyder's Fear Farm

The haunted farm just outside Toronto has six different terrifying attractions you can explore that include a hay ride through the grounds, a pitch-black corn maze, a multi-level haunted house and a carnival. The farm is actually haunted so who knows if you'll actually be spooked by a real ghost.

Pumpkins After Dark

Walk through the festival that will be lit up with pumpkin sculptures, displays and a tunnel of thousands of glowing pumpkins. Make sure to grab a fall-themed treat and drink after you've explored the festival.

Bingemans Screampark

The famed screampark in Kitchener is back for its 17th year with not only fan-favourite attractions but new haunted routes and new haunts that will get your heart racing.

Halloween Nights of Lights

If you're not the biggest fan of haunted houses no need to worry as you can celebrate the spooky season in another way. Walk through the immersive lights festival that will feature over 1.5-million LED and RGB lights that are animated and synchronized to some of your favourite freaky scores.

Pumpkin Parades

Pumpkin parades are an annual tradition for neighbourhoods across the city where you can display your jack-o-lanterns lined up in local parks to light up the night. It's the perfect chance to see all the great creations before they're disposed of.

Ghost Tour

Learn about some of the most haunted spots in Toronto with a guided tour. There are a ton of tours across the GTA so you'll be able to find a haunted walk near you.

Outdoors and outside the city

Look at all the fall colours

The crisp autumn air brings the changing of leaves. Toronto's foliage has vibrant yellows, oranges, and reds that will invite a ton of photo ops for your Instagram feed. There are a ton of trails and lookout points scattered around the city where you can catch a glimpse of them up close.

Get lost in a pumpkin patch

Head to a pumpkin patch and experience one of the quintessential activities of the season. Pick out your perfect orange vegetable for jack-o-lantern carving. There are a ton of farms across the GTA that also offer fun activities so you can make a day trip out of it.

Wade in a pool of cranberries

If you want to live your childhood dream of standing in a pond of tart fruit, well now's your chance. Head out to the Johnson's Cranberry farm for the annual Cranberry Plunge all while being surrounded by the colourful fall foliage. The cranberry harvest starts on September 24.

Take a train through the fall leaves

Upgrade how you see all the fall colours this season by taking a trip on the South Simcoe Steam Train. The train will take you on a ride through some of Ontario's best changing colours.

Spend the day picking apples at an orchard

Head out to one of the many orchards around the GTA to grab a bushel of apples, perfect to make apple pies, apple cider or even just to eat. Some feature bakeries or cider mills so you can pick up some pro apple treats too.

Go on a fall hike

Take advantage of the cool brisk weather and head on a hike at the many trails in and around the GTA. Whether you're chasing waterfalls or heading to lookout points, all trails will have spectacular views of the ever-changing fall leaves.

Play bingo at a new brewery

If you love playing bingo and drinking beer then you're in luck because you can do both at the same time at Market Brewing Company. The new brewery in Newmarket is the first in the province that is also licensed as a bingo hall.

Watch the annual salmon run

From September to November, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of a variety of salmon making their way upstream from Lake Ontario to lay their eggs in the shallow water. There are a ton of spots to watch the fish jump over damns and weir all over the city including Old Mill Bridge, Highland Creek Valley and the Charles Sauriol Conservation Area.

Take a walk on Canada's elevated park

You don't need to go to New York to walk on an elevated park, the Michigan Central Railroad Kettle Creek Bridge has been reconstructed into St. Thomas Elevated Park. The bridge in St. Thomas, Ontario features flower beds, public art and a trail for you to walk, run or bike on.

Head out to a dazzling lights festival

Make your way through the grounds of Illumi which will have 13 different enchanted worlds as well as millions of lights, enough to cover 600,000 square feet. The immersive festival features projects, animatronic creatures and light structures, on now through January 8.

Go skating at an outdoor rink

The fall season not only brings changing leaves but also brings cold snow. Lace up your skates and head out to one of the many outdoor skating rinks around the city. Rinks open for the season in late November.