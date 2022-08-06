A festival with thousands of glowing pumpkins is coming to Ontario this fall

Although we are still in the midst of summer, spooky season is starting to creep up on us. If you're looking to make some early plans early this year, then make sure to check out this Halloween festival featuring a tunnel with thousands of glowing pumpkins in Ontario this fall.

After a successful run last year, Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Milton and with it comes thousands of glowing pumpkins and a ton of other light features.

Explore the festival and walk the path that will be lit up with pumpkin sculptures and displays where you can come across classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

Pumpkins After Dark will feature over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins all along the trail where you can also spot live pumpkin carving demonstrations.

Unlike last year's drive-thru event, this year you'll be able to explore the 1-km path on foot. The experience is self-paced with most people spending about 45 minutes to an hour travelling the path.

There will also be fall-themed treats and drinks for sale for those wanting to grab a bite to eat afterwards.

Pumpkins After Dark will be held at Country Heritage Park on select nights from September 23 through October 30.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online as there is timed entry slots. Tickets are priced at $21.95.