Tunnel with thousands of glowing pumpkins coming to Ontario this fall

A glowing tunnel made of thousands of glowing pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns is popping up in Ontario, making fall's approach that much more bearable.

Pumpkins After Dark in Milton is just the thing to make you drop your floaties and frozen margarita and get excited for crisp fall air and cozy lattes.

The drive-thru event has a giant tunnel made of pumpkins as well as other glowing pumpkin sculptures with all sorts of sizes and themes: you might encounter sharks, dragons, fantasy creatures and other stunning works of pumpkin art.

50 sculpture scenes in the experience are made using over 7000 hand-carved pumpkins, and there are also live performers and live carving demonstrations.

The drive is two and a half kilometres, or about 45 minutes to an hour, and you can tune into a radio station for a musical score to play in the background.

Tickets start at $39 for a two-person car and range up to $89 for a five- to seven-person car. Kids under three are free, and bookable time slots range from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pumpkins After Dark is located at Country Heritage Park at 8560 Tremaine Road in Milton. The event runs from Sept. 18 to Nov. 8, 2021, and fall lovers excited for the season to start who purchase tickets by Sept. 1 can win a hay wagon experience that includes up to 10 guests.

According to their social media, time slots are selling out fast, so though you may still be soaking up summer rays, if you want to experience Ontario's pumpkin tunnel it's a good idea to act fast.