Haunted screampark with a maze and blood bar opens near Toronto this month

It's never too early to get into the mood of the spooky season and Toronto doesn't shy away from offering a variety of horrific events to get people excited.

Bingemans Screampark is back for its 17th year of fright, with new additions. While they still kept two of their fan favourite attractions, they are changing their haunted route and adding three new haunts.

This year's route includes The Lot, Soulless Swamp, Devil's Hallows, The Slaughter Shed, Cannibal Carnival and The Blood Bar.

"Screampark continues its reign of terror on The Region," says Michelle Playfair, General Manager in a press release. "With several new frights, we expect to get your blood pumping, your heart racing, and put your nerves to the test."

Screampark recommends buying tickets online, as they are discounted from the gate prices.

They also offers extra packages that add to the haunted experience. The more interesting of the two is the Screampark Camping Package, which starts at $99.95.

The haunted house is located in Kitchener, Ontario, and will begin terrorizing people as of Sept. 30.