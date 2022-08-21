Casa Loma will be transformed into a huge haunted house this fall

The countdown to Halloween starts now, and if you're a horror fanatic, you might want to put Legends of Horror at Casa Loma on your must-visit places this year.

The heart-racing event transforms the grounds of Casa Loma into an immersive theatrical experience full of frights and creepy characters.

The promenade-theatre style experience invites you to walk at your own pace through a two-kilometre trail commencing in the lower gardens of Casa Loma.

You can wind your way through the spine-chilling castle chambers, some of which have never been open to the public before.

The entire experience is just over an hour, and includes designed sets both in the castle's gardens and tunnels.

While this year's tickets aren't available just yet, online tickets have historically been cheaper than onsite tickets.

Online tickets in 2021 were priced between $30-50 depending on your day of visit, where as onsite tickets ranged from $35-55. However, onsite tickets are subject to capacity so you're better off ordering your admission ahead of time.

If you are in search of the full horror experience, you might also want to avoid the family hours before 7 p.m., as the event is made a lot less scary for young attendees during this time.

In the past, the experience has been open from 7 p.m. to late, and usually runs from Monday to Sunday from Oct. 1-31.