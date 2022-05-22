You can dine in the gardens of Casa Loma starting next month

The Gardens at Casa Loma reopens for patio dining next month.

The popular outdoor restaurant is set to open for the patio season on June 2. The lavish setting is surrounded by Casa Loma's award-winning gardens and offers scenic views of the Toronto skyline and historic castle.

While the menu for this summer hasn't been relased yet, past popular menu items include creamy lobster ravioli, ahi tuna nachos, and hot vegan gyoza.

In the past, the restaurant has also provided a wide selection of house cocktails, such as the cleverly named, "Casa Loma Paloma."

Reservations are available on their website which include access to Casa Loma's estate gardens, but do not cover admission to tour inside the castle.

Limited paid parking is available on-site for $15.