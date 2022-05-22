Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the garden at casa loma

You can dine in the gardens of Casa Loma starting next month

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Gardens at Casa Loma reopens for patio dining next month.

The popular outdoor restaurant is set to open for the patio season on June 2. The lavish setting is surrounded by Casa Loma's award-winning gardens and offers scenic views of the Toronto skyline and historic castle.

While the menu for this summer hasn't been relased yet, past popular menu items include creamy lobster ravioli, ahi tuna nachos, and hot vegan gyoza.

In the past, the restaurant has also provided a wide selection of house cocktails, such as the cleverly named, "Casa Loma Paloma."

Reservations are available on their website which include access to Casa Loma's estate gardens, but do not cover admission to tour inside the castle.

Limited paid parking is available on-site for $15.

Lead photo by

Casa Loma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This adorable ice cream shop near Toronto is totally bathed in pink

Someone in Toronto just quit their job to make waffles full time

You can dine in the gardens of Casa Loma starting next month

Owner of popular cupcake chain that closed is opening a new bakery in Toronto

Four-year-old daughter of laid-off Toronto flight attendant blowing up on social media

Closed Coffee Time location to be taken over by one of Toronto's top burger joints

There's now a monthly event in Toronto where you can drink coffee with a police officer

Toronto restaurant with hidden back patio closes and transforms into something new