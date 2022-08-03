Toronto can experience what it's like to be in Bridgerton this fall

Calling all Bridgerton fans! If you want to be the diamond of the season this fall then start taking etiquette lessons, because the Bridgerton Experience is making its way to Toronto.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is headed to the city so you can live your dream of being in the hit Netflix series.

The Queen is inviting everyone to an evening of music and dance, complete with dance and acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, and a ton of surprises.

You'll be transported to 1813 London where you'll be a part of the Regency-style ball, with interactive show characters dressed in historical garb.

Dance your way through the ballroom sipping some themed cocktails all while listening to live music inspired by the Bridgerton soundtrack.

The best part of the night is when the Queen picks one of the guests as the most charming bachelorette, naming them the "diamond of the season," complete with the first dance in front of a crowd.

Costumes or formal wear aren't required to attend the event but are highly encouraged.

Don't forget to check out the gift shop before leaving where you can also grab some accessories to perfect your look for the night.

If you want to live your Shondaland dreams and feel like you're in Bridgerton for the night, then make sure to grab tickets to this event.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is set to make its way to Toronto this October. There is no additional information about the event but an announcement is expected soon.

Tickets for the event go on sale on August 10 at 10:00 a.m. and are priced starting at $54.