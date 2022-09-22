Toronto is getting a two-day Indigenous event with food vendors and a marketplace

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is coming up and people can come participate by joining the Toronto Council Fire Indigenous Legacy Gathering.

A two-day program, this gathering is organized by The Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre and held to recognize the trauma caused by residential and day schools and to remember those who never returned home, the survivors and their families.

The gathering will showcase and celebrate the diversity of Indigenous Peoples cultures, traditions and languages through workshops, presentations and artists.

Both days will begin with a sunrise ceremony at 7 a.m. It will include different presentations, cultural and education workshops, a marketplace and vendors throughout the whole day, featuring Indigenous and Indigenous Fusion foods.

The Indigenous Legacy Gathering is on Sept. 29 and 30, located at Nathan Phillips Square.