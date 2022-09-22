Radar
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Council Fire Indigenous Legacy Gathering.

Toronto is getting a two-day Indigenous event with food vendors and a marketplace

Radar
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is coming up and people can come participate by joining the Toronto Council Fire Indigenous Legacy Gathering.

A two-day program, this gathering is organized by The Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre and held to recognize the trauma caused by residential and day schools and to remember those who never returned home, the survivors and their families. 

The gathering will showcase and celebrate the diversity of Indigenous Peoples cultures, traditions and languages through workshops, presentations and artists.

Both days will begin with a sunrise ceremony at 7 a.m. It will include different presentations, cultural and education workshops, a marketplace and vendors throughout the whole day, featuring Indigenous and Indigenous Fusion foods.

The Indigenous Legacy Gathering is on Sept. 29 and 30, located at Nathan Phillips Square.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto is getting a two-day Indigenous event with food vendors and a marketplace

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting a huge fireworks show next week

Toronto is getting a new career fair that's the first-of-its-kind in the city

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a frightening haunted house and maze that isn't for the squeamish

Snyder's haunted Fear Farm in Ontario has spooky thrills to keep you up at night

The Toronto Christmas market in the Distillery District is coming back this year