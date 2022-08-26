Travel
downeys farm pumpkin patch

Ontario's most famous pumpkin patch opens for the season next month

The colourful return of autumn next month means cozy sweaters, apple-picking, and of course, pumpkin patches.

One of Ontario's most popular farms, Downey's, has announced the return of their famous Pumpkinfest.

There will be a pictureseque pumpkin patch filled with thousands of pick-your-own pumpkins, as well as wagon rides, farm animals, live entertainment and an 8-acre corn maze.

Pumpkinfest is on from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31, and tickets will be available beginning Sept. 1.

The corn maze is also open until Oct. 31, and is included in the Farmyard Play Area admission which costs $16 plus tax per person.

Aside from pumpkin and corn, you can also find deals on lots of fresh baked goods, fruits and veggies, jams, jellies and preserves.

Downey's Farm is located in Caledon, which is just about a 45-minute drive outside of Toronto. The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Lead photo by

Downey's
