This massive pumpkin patch near Toronto is now open for the season

What's better than pumpkin spiced lattes? Actual pumpkins!

The season of these bulbous orange superfoods is here, and farms near Toronto are opening up to the public for the ultimate fall activity.

Downey's Farm has officially launched its Pumpkinfest, an extravaganza of pick-your-own pumpkins, farm animals, and wagon rides.

Located in Caledon, about a 45 minutes' drive from Toronto, Downey's Pumpkinfest runs from September 21 to October 31.

Peruse this massive farm of bright orange pumpkins, and maybe get lost in their 8-acre corn maze while you're at it.

Weekday tickets are $9.73, just note some of the activities are not available during that time; maybe opt for weekend tickets instead, which cost $14.16.