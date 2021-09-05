There's a massive pumpkin festival near Toronto opening this month

Fall is just around the corner and with it comes the resurgence of pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking, and pumpkin patches.

The brisk, colourful season means the return of everyone's favorite fall vegetable, whether it be for eating or carving into jack-o-lanterns.

Downey's Farm is launching their beloved PumpkinFest later this month, with an enormous amount of pumpkins to choose from, a corn maze, live entertainment, duck races, and more.

Located in Caledon, Downey's Farm is a short 45-minute drive from Toronto. PumpkinFest runs from Sept. 18 through Oct.31.

Roam around the pumpkin patches and maybe catch a wagon ride around the farm grounds while you're there.

Tickets must be purchased online prior to the visit. Dogs, picnics, or outside food is not allowed on the grounds so you'll have to leave Fido and your snacks at home.

The activities aren't available during the weekday so if you would like to watch one of the duck races, then opt for a weekend ticket.