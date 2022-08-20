World-exclusive Leonard Cohen exhibition coming to the AGO in Toronto

The work of celebrated Canadian novelist, poet, and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen will be featured in a world-exclusive exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario this winter.

The exhibition, titled Leonard Cohen: Everybody Knows, is the first museum installation to present the holdings of the Leonard Cohen Family Trust.

You'll be immersed in the many facets of Cohen's creative life, and have the chance to view rare concert footage, archival materials, musical instruments, notebooks, drawings, and digital art created by the artist himself.

Cohen's music, lyrics and books have been admired by several generations, and his meditations on beauty, death, and loss have been renowned globally.

Two large-scale multimedia installations will also be featured as part of the exhibit, which highlight Cohen's voice, music and stage presence.

The exhibition first opens to AGO members on Dec. 7, and eventually annual passholders and the public will get to view the highly-anticipated showcase on Dec. 10.