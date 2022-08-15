Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fall festivals toronto

The top 35 festivals in Toronto this fall

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fall festivals in Toronto for 2022 offer an array of events where you can experience the city's various cultures and subcultures. At this point in the year, some keynote festivals have yet to be announced. The list below will help you get started on your fall journey into Toronto's food, entertainment and conference options.

Here are my picks for the top festivals in Toronto this fall, so far.

Thank you Smirnoff Berry Blast for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Nuit Blanche 2016

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

The top 35 festivals in Toronto this fall

15 things to do in Toronto this week

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

One of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals is coming to Toronto this year

15 things to do in Toronto this week

10 new things coming to the 2022 CNE in Toronto

A festival with thousands of glowing pumpkins is coming to Ontario this fall