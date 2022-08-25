Ontario is about to get its first brewery that's also a bingo hall

Do you love playing bingo and drinking beer? Well, now you can do both at the same time at the Market Brewing Company near Toronto.

The brewery is located in Newmarket and is the first brewery in the province to also be licensed as a bingo hall. After offering several entertaining events at the Market, the brewery began looking into different licencing options.

The brewery began the process of creating a bingo hall back in November 2020 by holding online bingo events during lockdowns, but looked into proper licencing as restrictions continued to loosen.

After becoming aware of a Class C Charitable Bingo Hall licence, it was a no brainer for the brewery to apply and combine two things most people love: beer and bingo.

A few companies allegedly had issues with the brewery opening a bingo hall, so they had to make their case to the Newmarket City Council, who voted unanimously to allow them to move forward with the application process.

In the past, the brewery has been heavily involved in the community and given back through a variety of events. The company will be showcasing a different charity each month at the bingo events in order to familiarize the community with organizations they might have previously been unaware of.

The first charity that will receive donations from the bingo event is the PKD Foundation of Canada's York Region Chapter.

Every bingo event will also feature local food trucks and delectable dishes from different catering companies.

Bingo night will run every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting Sept. 1 at the Market Brewing Company.